Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

16-09-2025 | 09:32
Israeli military strikes Yemen&#39;s Red Sea port of Hodeidah
Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

The Israeli military struck Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Tuesday, Al Masirah TV, a station affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported on Tuesday, hours after Israel issued an evacuation order for the port.

The Houthis, a political and military group that controls the most populous parts of Yemen, have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital port.

In Gaza, Israel has unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City, declaring on Tuesday that "Gaza is burning."



Reuters
 

