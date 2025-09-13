News
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13-09-2025 | 13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Will René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat open to travelers soon? Significant steps are underway to make it happen.
The latest development is the approval of an amendment to the public-private partnership law by parliamentary committees, clearing the way for its passage in parliament.
The goal is to facilitate investor participation in financing and operating state development projects, beginning with the rehabilitation of Qlayaat airport.
Once the public-private partnership board members are appointed, the process of receiving investor bids will begin, with the contract expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2026.
According to sources in the Ministry of Public Works, the rehabilitation is expected to take no more than three years. The project will operate under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, meaning the investor will fund and operate the airport for an agreed period before returning it to the state.
Sources said interest has already emerged from a Saudi company, an Emirati company, a French company, and several Lebanese business groups.
In any case, having a second official airport in Lebanon is widely seen as essential. It represents significant economic and developmental value, particularly for the north, and offers Lebanon an opportunity to rejoin the global investment map.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
René Moawad
Airport
Qlayaat
Travel
Investment
Learn More