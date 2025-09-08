News
Israel Defense Minister warns Hamas to surrender or be 'annihilated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-09-2025 | 03:06
Israel Defense Minister warns Hamas to surrender or be 'annihilated'
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas on Monday to lay down its arms or face the destruction of Gaza and its own annihilation.
"This is a final warning to the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and put down your weapons -- or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated," Katz said on X shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump issued what he described as a "last warning" to Hamas to release the hostages still held in Gaza.
AFP
