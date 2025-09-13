Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The first practical steps have begun to implement one of Lebanon’s most vital infrastructure projects: expanding the Nahr al-Kalb–Tabarja Highway from two lanes in each direction to four lanes.



The initial step followed the Ministry of Public Works forming a committee that includes the municipalities affected by the project and asking them to begin closing all shops and commercial establishments violating regulations along the road.



Most of the encroachments are within the Jounieh municipality, which includes Sarba, Ghadir, Haret Sakher, and Sahel Aalma.



Jounieh municipality issued warnings and, following instructions from Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Sami Sader, and with support from security forces, began the closures.



The closure process will be carried out in stages. In the first stage, 23 shops and commercial establishments—both permanent and temporary structures, such as tents—were closed.



Removing the encroachments is a key step in enforcing the law, which must apply equally to everyone, even though it may affect some people’s lives.



Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny told LBCI that contractors cannot begin excavation and road expansion work until these violations and encroachments are removed.



He emphasized that all cases will be taken into account and that the ministry is awaiting the results of the survey and closure operations. A follow-up meeting will be held after the closures to finalize the plan and begin excavation work.