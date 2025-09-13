Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

News Bulletin Reports
13-09-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The first practical steps have begun to implement one of Lebanon’s most vital infrastructure projects: expanding the Nahr al-Kalb–Tabarja Highway from two lanes in each direction to four lanes.

The initial step followed the Ministry of Public Works forming a committee that includes the municipalities affected by the project and asking them to begin closing all shops and commercial establishments violating regulations along the road.

Most of the encroachments are within the Jounieh municipality, which includes Sarba, Ghadir, Haret Sakher, and Sahel Aalma.

Jounieh municipality issued warnings and, following instructions from Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Sami Sader, and with support from security forces, began the closures.

The closure process will be carried out in stages. In the first stage, 23 shops and commercial establishments—both permanent and temporary structures, such as tents—were closed.

Removing the encroachments is a key step in enforcing the law, which must apply equally to everyone, even though it may affect some people’s lives.

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny told LBCI that contractors cannot begin excavation and road expansion work until these violations and encroachments are removed. 

He emphasized that all cases will be taken into account and that the ministry is awaiting the results of the survey and closure operations. A follow-up meeting will be held after the closures to finalize the plan and begin excavation work.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Highway

Nahr al-Kalb

Tabarja

Jounieh

Ministry of Public Works

Fayez Rasamny

LBCI Next
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon’s public works minister vows to launch Jounieh highway expansion soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee

LBCI
World News
2025-08-30

China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-09

Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More