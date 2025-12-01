Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions

World News
01-12-2025 | 01:14
High views
Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela&#39;s Maduro amid tensions
Trump confirms phone call with Venezuela's Maduro amid tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that he had spoken to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in recent days, amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and tensions with Caracas.

When asked to elaborate, after reports that the call included discussions about a possible meeting or amnesty conditions if Maduro were to step down, Trump would only say: "I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call."

AFP

World News

confirms

phone

Venezuela's

Maduro

tensions

