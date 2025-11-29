Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a warning that the airspace above and near Venezuela should be considered closed, amid an escalating standoff with leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.



"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network, "please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."



The statement comes as Trump's administration piles pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier.



AFP



