Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



About $1 million flows into Lebanon daily from TikTok live streams. A single live streamer can earn anywhere from $100 to $100,000 per day, depending on the support they receive. But what’s the reality behind people no longer being able to withdraw their money?



In most countries, TikTok users can transfer their earnings directly through banks. In Lebanon, however, this is prohibited due to anti-money-laundering laws. Each TikTok account has a wallet, and any money sent by supporters is stored there.



Withdrawals must go through TikTok itself, meaning banks cannot verify the source of the funds. This makes auditing or reviewing accounts very difficult.



As a result, Lebanese TikTok users rely on contacts or relatives abroad to withdraw funds and transfer them back to Lebanon. Some also use Lebanese companies with foreign intermediaries to handle the transfers.



This way, banks outside Lebanon bear the legal responsibility if money laundering occurs, while Lebanon carries no direct liability.