Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Traffic accidents, nonfunctioning traffic lights, and gridlock at intersections plague Lebanon’s roads day and night, offering just a glimpse of what drivers face around the clock.



Every driver seems to assume they have the right of way, often disregarding traffic safety rules or even the minimum standards set by the traffic law.



In recent months, road fatalities have continued to rise, both in numbers and overall losses.



The situation prompted the reactivation of the Traffic Safety Committee, initiated by Lebanon's Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Ahmad al-Hajjar. The committee met less than a month ago after years of inactivity.



The meeting aimed to enforce traffic and road safety laws through a series of measures, most notably reactivating broken traffic lights and cameras in Greater Beirut. The plan also includes deploying gendarmerie units and motorbike patrols on the ground.



Authorities face challenges in deploying sufficient personnel, as the number of security forces has decreased by roughly 6,000 in recent years, from about 28,000.



These measures are coupled with stricter enforcement against traffic and public safety violations. On Lebanon’s roads, hundreds of violations can be recorded within minutes, including drivers running red lights, driving without seat belts, talking on cell phones, and motorcyclists riding without helmets.



Given this situation, simply reactivating the Traffic Safety Committee and taking field measures may not be sufficient without enforcing the traffic law passed in 2012. At that time, the law’s application restored order to Lebanon’s roads.