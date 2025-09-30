Egyptian Ambassador confirms to LBCI support for Lebanon’s elections to be held as scheduled

30-09-2025 | 05:22
Egyptian Ambassador confirms to LBCI support for Lebanon’s elections to be held as scheduled
2min
Egyptian Ambassador confirms to LBCI support for Lebanon’s elections to be held as scheduled

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa reaffirmed his country’s support for holding Lebanon’s parliamentary elections as scheduled next year, stressing that political disagreements should not be used as an excuse for delay.

“We hope lawmakers agree on what is best, but a lack of consensus cannot be a pretext to postpone the elections,” Moussa said in an interview with LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show.

He added that Egypt has no stake in Lebanon’s internal political balance. “It does not matter to us who wins more or fewer seats; this is for the Lebanese people to decide. Claims that regional or international powers favor a delay are simply not true. Ultimately, this is a Lebanese decision.”

Moussa noted that Lebanon’s president, prime minister, and parliament speaker have all expressed their desire to hold the elections on time.

Addressing the role of the Quintet Committee—which includes Egypt, France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—Moussa said its initial mission was to help end Lebanon’s presidential vacuum, but its work has since expanded to supporting Lebanon’s economic and security stability through continuous bilateral and multilateral efforts.

On the war in Gaza, Moussa stressed that Egypt will continue to push for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. He reiterated Egypt’s firm rejection of any displacement of Palestinians, saying, “There will be no forced migration of the Palestinian people, and Egypt will never participate in such a plan.”

Regarding U.S. proposals for Gaza’s future, Moussa welcomed the Trump plan and urged Hamas to engage constructively, “to seize the positive points and build on them.”

