Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

08-01-2026 | 12:50
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon&#39;s assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
3min
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has rejected the Lebanese government's announcement that the Lebanese Army has achieved the objectives of the first phase of a plan to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River, saying the claim does not reflect realities on the ground.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the steps taken by the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Army as a "promising beginning," but said they remained insufficient, citing what it alleged were continued efforts by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities and infrastructure with Iranian support.

Israeli security and military institutions maintained their longstanding position, expressing cautious approval of the Lebanese Army's activities while questioning its ability to disarm Hezbollah fully. Israeli assessments argue that only the Israeli army is capable of eliminating the group’s military arsenal.

According to Israeli military reports, declaring the completion of the first phase without entirely disarming Hezbollah has left the risk of escalation intact. Israeli estimates also claimed that the Lebanese Army reached what was described as a temporary arrangement with Hezbollah, seizing weapons without destroying them.

In Israel, no final decision has yet been taken on how to respond to Lebanon's declaration that the first phase of restricting weapons south of the Litani has been completed. The matter remains under review pending the cabinet's final decision.

Israeli military sources have warned that a renewed confrontation with Hezbollah, even after parts of its capabilities have been degraded, could lead to prolonged paralysis in northern Israel, including renewed evacuations of residents.

However, those concerns do not rule out launching an attack. Israeli officials note that daily life in the north has not yet returned to normal, and security agencies are preparing scenarios that include a new ground war involving large-scale forces operating inside Lebanon. 

Current indications suggest that the likelihood of choosing such a scenario remains low.

