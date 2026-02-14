Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult

14-02-2026 | 06:23
Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult
Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult

Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump prefers to reach an agreement with Iran, but acknowledged that doing so would be extremely difficult.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in Munich, Rubio added that the United States would not abandon its commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, saying that Russian forces are losing between 7,000 and 8,000 troops each week.

Reuters

