News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult
Middle East News
14-02-2026 | 06:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult
Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump prefers to reach an agreement with Iran, but acknowledged that doing so would be extremely difficult.
In an interview with Bloomberg News in Munich, Rubio added that the United States would not abandon its commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, saying that Russian forces are losing between 7,000 and 8,000 troops each week.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Trump
favors
calls
difficult
Next
US conducts strikes on more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria: Military
Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-11
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'
World News
2026-01-11
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'
0
World News
2026-02-12
Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran
World News
2026-02-12
Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Qatar says diplomacy with Iran 'continuing very intensively'
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Qatar says diplomacy with Iran 'continuing very intensively'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:18
Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police
World News
09:18
Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police
0
Middle East News
08:14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Middle East News
08:14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
0
World News
08:07
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
World News
08:07
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
0
Middle East News
07:43
US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters
Middle East News
07:43
US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:07
Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
World News
08:07
Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Lebanon News
2026-01-22
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
0
Middle East News
08:14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
Middle East News
08:14
Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
04:17
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return
3
Lebanon Economy
14:07
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
Lebanon Economy
14:07
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul
6
Lebanon News
06:41
On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness
Lebanon News
06:41
On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness
7
Lebanon News
04:17
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
04:17
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
8
World News
08:07
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
World News
08:07
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More