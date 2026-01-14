News
Egypt says all parties agree on Gaza technocratic committee members
14-01-2026 | 09:45
Egypt says all parties agree on Gaza technocratic committee members
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Wednesday "a consensus has been reached on the members" of the 15-person Palestinian technocratic committee to govern the besieged Gaza Strip.
"We hope that following this agreement, the committee will be announced soon... and will then be deployed to the Gaza Strip to manage daily life and essential services," he said.
AFP
