Head of Palestinian committee for Gaza says reopening Rafah 'window of hope'

Middle East News
02-02-2026 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Head of Palestinian committee for Gaza says reopening Rafah &#39;window of hope&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Head of Palestinian committee for Gaza says reopening Rafah 'window of hope'

The head of a Palestinian technocratic committee established to oversee the day-to-day governance of Gaza said Monday that Israel's reopening of the Rafah border crossing offered a "window of hope" for Palestinians in the territory.

"This step is not merely an administrative measure; rather, it marks the beginning of a long process to reconnect what was severed and to open a genuine window of hope for our people in the Gaza Strip," Ali Shaath said in a statement.

The crossing -- the main gateway between Gaza and Egypt -- was reopened in a limited capacity earlier on Monday.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Committee

Gaza

Rafah

Hope

LBCI Next
US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu: Israeli officials
Syria security forces enter Hasakeh city under deal with Kurds: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01

Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-30

Israel announces limited reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-30

Hamas calls for immediate opening of Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

LBCI
World News
11:29

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

LBCI
World News
12:01

Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-24

UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More