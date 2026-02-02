Head of Palestinian committee for Gaza says reopening Rafah 'window of hope'

The head of a Palestinian technocratic committee established to oversee the day-to-day governance of Gaza said Monday that Israel's reopening of the Rafah border crossing offered a "window of hope" for Palestinians in the territory.



"This step is not merely an administrative measure; rather, it marks the beginning of a long process to reconnect what was severed and to open a genuine window of hope for our people in the Gaza Strip," Ali Shaath said in a statement.



The crossing -- the main gateway between Gaza and Egypt -- was reopened in a limited capacity earlier on Monday.





AFP