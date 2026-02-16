News
EU Commission to attend Trump's Board of Peace meeting as observer
World News
16-02-2026 | 07:16
EU Commission to attend Trump's Board of Peace meeting as observer
EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica will travel to Washington this week to attend a meeting of the Board of Peace, as set up by U.S President Donald Trump, in her capacity as an observer, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Monday.
"The EU Commission is not becoming a member to the board of peace, we are participating in this meeting precisely in our longstanding commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to take part in international efforts to support reconstruction and the post-war recovery in Gaza," spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told reporters.
Reuters
