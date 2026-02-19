Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel is intensifying military preparations in its north as officials and media in Tel Aviv increasingly frame Lebanon as a likely front in any expected escalation with Iran.



Israeli officials have promoted days of military exercises near the Lebanese border, featuring scenarios that include ground forces entering deep into Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah's capabilities, as well as simulations of Hezbollah fighters infiltrating into Israel.



The renewed focus on Lebanon has come amid Israeli leaks suggesting Hezbollah could join a potential war under pressure from Iran.



Israel has been circulating the possibility of a military confrontation with Iran as early as the end of the week, and has accelerated preparations across multiple institutions.



Israeli media reported that the Health Ministry held an emergency meeting with hospital directors and health fund officials, instructing them to prepare to operate without electricity in the event of a war.



In parallel, Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a closed-door meeting with Home Front Command chief Shai Klepper to review preparations for civilian protection in the event of war.



A meeting of Israel's security cabinet scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed to Sunday, raising questions about whether Israeli leaders are maneuvering ahead of a possible escalation. Israeli officials had previously postponed a cabinet meeting shortly before launching what was described as a 12-day war with Iran last July.



The developments come as it was announced that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in Israel on February 28.



Against the backdrop of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, Israel’s air force and navy have continued preparations for any potential strike.



At the same time, Israeli officials and analysts have warned against reckless steps toward Iran, amid concerns that the home front is not fully prepared for scenarios involving missile and drone attacks, not only from Iran, but also from its regional allies.