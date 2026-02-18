Zelensky says European role at Geneva talks with Russia 'indispensable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday Europe's participation at talks in Geneva with US and Russian delegations was vital for any agreements reached on halting the war to hold.



"We consider Europe's participation in the process indispensable for the successful implementation of entirely feasible agreements," the Ukrainian leader said in a statement on social media.



He also confirmed, following earlier reports, that Ukrainian and US negotiators had met on Tuesday with officials from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.



AFP