Israel considers pause in Iran operations after Trump-Netanyahu call: The details

News Bulletin Reports
08-06-2026 | 12:57
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Israel considers pause in Iran operations after Trump-Netanyahu call: The details
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Israel considers pause in Iran operations after Trump-Netanyahu call: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a possible halt to military operations against Iran following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an Israeli security official.

The call reportedly preceded discussions within Israel’s expanded security cabinet, which is scheduled to meet later Monday to review military plans already approved earlier by the smaller security cabinet.

A security official said any directive to pause operations would need to be issued before the cabinet meeting takes place.

An Israeli military official said that any ceasefire under consideration would apply only to Iran and would not include southern Lebanon, where military operations would continue.

The developments come amid ongoing Israeli strikes and rising regional tensions, including attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which have drawn political and security criticism over the risk of opening multiple fronts in what is already Israel’s longest-running conflict in years.

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has remained in continuous contact with his U.S. counterpart, focusing on coordination over potential American support systems, including air defense capabilities to protect Israeli airspace in the event of continued escalation.

The situation leaves Israel facing what officials describe as a strategic dilemma over how strongly to respond in Iran without becoming further drawn into a wider war.

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