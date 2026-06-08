Regional escalation unfolds across Israel, Iran and Lebanon amid reciprocal strikes and diplomatic efforts

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A brief phase of military escalation involving Israel and Iran, with spillover effects in Lebanon, unfolded over roughly 12 hours before both sides announced a halt to operations, according to statements attributed to Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters and Israeli officials.



The developments came amid reports of a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Trump said both sides were seeking a ceasefire and that peace talks were progressing unless obstructed by “ignorance or foolishness.”



Prior to the reported de-escalation, Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs without prior warning, which it said was in response to continued Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel despite a ceasefire arrangement. Hezbollah, however, has rejected such claims regarding the agreement.



The escalation follows a framework announced earlier this month that reportedly included an informal understanding under which strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs would be avoided in exchange for a halt to attacks on northern Israeli settlements. Hezbollah has dismissed the existence of such an agreement.



Iran, meanwhile, has maintained that its military response is guided by a principle of reciprocity, stating that any strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs would be met with attacks on northern Israel.



Following Iranian missile strikes on Israel, several areas in the country came under ballistic missile fire, prompting further exchanges of fire between the two sides.



Israel threatened to respond, but U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged restraint, telling Iranian officials to stop escalation and contacting Netanyahu to discourage further retaliation.



However, Israeli forces later carried out strikes on Iranian air defense systems, military sites, and strategic infrastructure, including petrochemical facilities and airbases.



Iran responded with additional missile launches targeting Israeli military positions, including air force bases, in what became a sustained cycle of reciprocal attacks.



Amid the escalation, Lebanon was drawn into the wider confrontation, with both Washington and Tehran seen as attempting to leverage the country’s internal dynamics within the broader regional conflict.



Iran later declared that it had fulfilled its response, according to statements attributed to the Khatam al-Anbiya command.



Subsequent exchanges included Iranian missile fire toward Israel, which expanded the scope of the confrontation and placed multiple Israeli areas within range of ballistic strikes.



Israeli operations reportedly extended to areas in southern Lebanon, including strikes near Tyre and Nabatieh, while Hezbollah continued drone and rocket attacks against Israeli positions in occupied areas.



Against this backdrop, state institutions were described as unable to enforce a ceasefire or contain armed actors, while regional powers remained divided over the conflict’s trajectory. U.S. officials have also been reported as considering diplomatic involvement by neighboring states, including Syria, in efforts related to disarmament issues in Lebanon.



The overall escalation underscores the fragility of current arrangements, as Israel continues to carry out strikes while warning of further action, including against Beirut’s southern suburbs, amid a widening regional confrontation in which Lebanese territory remains a key flashpoint.