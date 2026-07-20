Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As Iranian missiles reached the Jordanian city of Aqaba, near strategic and sensitive Israeli sites, Israel raised its alert level to its highest state of readiness amid concerns over possible Iranian strikes.



The developments came as Knesset Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi said Israel had entered a phase of anticipating a difficult confrontation extending from Iran to Lebanon.



The heightened preparations are not limited to responding to a potential attack, but also include the possibility of participating in any new strike the United States may launch.



Such a strike is expected to be discussed during a security meeting scheduled for Monday evening, coinciding with the Israeli security establishment's assessment that the likelihood of escalation with Tehran has increased, despite reports suggesting U.S.-Iran negotiations could resume.



Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who has continued reviewing the readiness of military units on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, expanded his inspections to the West Bank and said the military was prepared to respond immediately to the most dangerous scenarios involving Iran.



On the ground, the Israeli military has redeployed air defense systems across the country as marathon security assessments continue. The meetings, attended by military and intelligence officials along with a limited number of ministers at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are intended to examine the range of possible decisions.