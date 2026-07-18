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After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
18-07-2026 | 12:59
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After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set to visit Washington in two days for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, at a time when the United States is playing a central role in Lebanon-related developments, particularly as the main sponsor of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.
The visit marks the first official invitation of a Lebanese president to the White House in 17 years, since former President Michel Suleiman.
Aoun arrives in Washington following the latest round of Rome talks, where the U.S. played a key role in pushing for the implementation of pilot areas aimed at giving momentum to the negotiations.
The president’s agenda is expected to focus on three main files.
On the security front, Aoun will seek to reinforce the ceasefire and translate the framework agreement into practical steps, starting with an Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Army and opening the way for reconstruction.
On the military level, he will call for continued U.S. support for the Lebanese Army, the continuation of assistance programs and support for an international conference to strengthen the army’s ability to extend state authority across Lebanese territory.
Economically, Aoun will seek international support for investment and for Lebanon’s financial recovery and reform process.
The visit will include meetings with senior U.S. officials and researchers at American think tanks involved in shaping policy toward Lebanon, with the aim of turning political momentum into security and economic support.
While the meetings organized by the Lebanese Embassy in Washington are expected to be a key moment for Lebanon, attention will also focus on Trump’s remarks during the public part of the visit.
The main challenge for Lebanon remains translating U.S. demands into concrete measures that strengthen state sovereignty in security, military and economic matters, while implementing the trilateral framework aimed at placing weapons under state authority and ending the state of war between Lebanon and Israel.
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