Trump says Iran agrees to 'highest level' nuclear inspections

Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 07:49
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Trump says Iran agrees to &#39;highest level&#39; nuclear inspections
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Trump says Iran agrees to 'highest level' nuclear inspections

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has "fully and completely agreed" to allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country, and that U.S. Navy forces would no longer blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that bilateral negotiations are "going well."

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade," he added.


AFP
 

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