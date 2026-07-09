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Israel raises alert level after US strikes on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
09-07-2026 | 13:00
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Israel raises alert level after US strikes on Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has returned to a state of maximum alert following U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory response targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, while air raid sirens were also reported in Jordan.
Security assessments were held throughout the past 24 hours with the participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concluding that the confrontation between Washington and Tehran is entering a more dangerous phase.
On the Lebanese front, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz renewed threats against Hezbollah and Lebanon, insisting that Israeli forces would remain in areas they have occupied, whether inside what Israel calls a security zone or in any other territory.
Katz also issued a direct challenge to Washington, saying Israel did not seek permission from any party before entering Lebanon and would not need approval to remain there.
Meanwhile, Israel revealed that U.S. aerial refueling aircraft had returned after being relocated from Ben Gurion Airport last month. All Israeli air defense systems were placed on full readiness to respond to a range of possible scenarios.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a series of security assessments at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv with senior military commanders. He also held direct discussions with officials from the U.S. Central Command and the Pentagon to monitor developments and coordinate responses.
An Israeli military official said any Iranian attack targeting Israel would be met with a broad military response, as regional tensions continue to rise following the escalation between Tehran and Washington.
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