News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
News Bulletin Reports
21-07-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Army launched the first phase of its deployment in the pilot zones, entering the southern town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh as part of the implementation of the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, while displaced residents waited for permission to return to their homes.
Residents gathered at the entrances to the town for hours under the summer heat, hoping to re-enter after months of war. Shortly before 9 a.m., an army engineering unit moved into Zawtar El Gharbiyeh to begin clearing the area and securing it before the broader deployment.
Zawtar El Gharbiyeh sustained extensive destruction during the fighting, as Israeli forces operating from the neighboring town of Zawtar El Charqiyeh advanced through its streets, clashed with Hezbollah fighters and demolished parts of its residential neighborhoods.
Access to the town remained restricted on the first day of the operation as army engineers conducted a sweep for suspected unexploded ordnance and other hazardous materials left behind during the conflict.
The destruction visible across the town reflects the heavy damage it sustained during the hostilities.
Among residents, opinions over the pilot zones remain divided. Some view the arrangement as less than ideal but believe it is the only viable option after months of war failed to produce a different outcome. Others describe the process as humiliating, noting that the streets of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh El Charqiyeh and are closely interconnected despite the new security arrangements.
Residents have not yet been allowed to return to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. During the deployment, the Lebanese Army said Israeli forces opened fire near its positions. Military officials warned that the incident could hinder the implementation of the deployment plan in the pilot zones.
Elsewhere in South Lebanon, the destruction of a bridge has once again severed the connection between Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, north of the Litani River, and Froun to the south.
Froun remains accessible through alternative routes from the Tyre district, where the Lebanese Army has intensified patrols. Similar security measures are underway in Srifa, where troops have established checkpoints as part of ongoing operations to reinforce stability in the area.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Army
Deployment
Zawtar
Residents
Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Military sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army begins deployment in Dibbine
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Military sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army begins deployment in Dibbine
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-20
Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-20
Israel raises alert to highest level as Iranian missiles near strategic sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-18
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-18
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-17
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-28
A dangerous turn: Hezbollah hints at tactical shift
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-28
A dangerous turn: Hezbollah hints at tactical shift
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-17
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-17
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Netanyahu says US, Israel have 'identical goals' on Iran
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Netanyahu says US, Israel have 'identical goals' on Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Abu Dhabi gas complex shut as fire erupts after intercepted attack
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Abu Dhabi gas complex shut as fire erupts after intercepted attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
2
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
3
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
5
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
6
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
7
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
8
World News
06:38
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
World News
06:38
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More