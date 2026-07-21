Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Lebanese Army launched the first phase of its deployment in the pilot zones, entering the southern town of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh as part of the implementation of the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement, while displaced residents waited for permission to return to their homes.



Residents gathered at the entrances to the town for hours under the summer heat, hoping to re-enter after months of war. Shortly before 9 a.m., an army engineering unit moved into Zawtar El Gharbiyeh to begin clearing the area and securing it before the broader deployment.



Zawtar El Gharbiyeh sustained extensive destruction during the fighting, as Israeli forces operating from the neighboring town of Zawtar El Charqiyeh advanced through its streets, clashed with Hezbollah fighters and demolished parts of its residential neighborhoods.



Access to the town remained restricted on the first day of the operation as army engineers conducted a sweep for suspected unexploded ordnance and other hazardous materials left behind during the conflict.



The destruction visible across the town reflects the heavy damage it sustained during the hostilities.



Among residents, opinions over the pilot zones remain divided. Some view the arrangement as less than ideal but believe it is the only viable option after months of war failed to produce a different outcome. Others describe the process as humiliating, noting that the streets of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh El Charqiyeh and are closely interconnected despite the new security arrangements.



Residents have not yet been allowed to return to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. During the deployment, the Lebanese Army said Israeli forces opened fire near its positions. Military officials warned that the incident could hinder the implementation of the deployment plan in the pilot zones.



Elsewhere in South Lebanon, the destruction of a bridge has once again severed the connection between Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, north of the Litani River, and Froun to the south.



Froun remains accessible through alternative routes from the Tyre district, where the Lebanese Army has intensified patrols. Similar security measures are underway in Srifa, where troops have established checkpoints as part of ongoing operations to reinforce stability in the area.