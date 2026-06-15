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Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 06:21
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Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
The Lebanese Army called on residents to exercise caution and delay returning to border villages and towns in southern Lebanon, urging them to follow the instructions of deployed military units.
In light of recent developments in the region and reports of a potential ceasefire, the army stressed the importance of not rushing back to these areas, citing the risk of Israeli violations and attacks.
It also urged the public to remain vigilant in areas that were previously targeted by Israeli strikes, and to report any unexploded ordnance or suspicious objects to the nearest army or security forces post.
Click
here
to see the full statement.
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