Former BDL governor Riad Salameh appears at Justice Palace

Two days after being charged by Beirut Public Prosecutor Judge Raja Hamoush and referred to an investigating judge, former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh appeared at the Justice Palace in Beirut.



Salameh appeared before Beirut Investigating Judge Shahrazad Nasser, who is handling the case on duty.



The case includes allegations of establishing shell companies, misappropriating funds from BDL, and fraudulently transferring money to purchase shares and bonds. The charges also include money laundering, illicit enrichment and bribery.