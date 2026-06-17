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US pushes ahead with Iran deal: Israel weighs 'day after war' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
17-06-2026 | 12:55
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US pushes ahead with Iran deal: Israel weighs 'day after war' in Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The departure from Israel of U.S. aerial refueling aircraft previously stationed at Ben Gurion Airport has been interpreted by many in Israel as a clear signal from Washington that securing an agreement with Iran remains a top priority and that there will be no reversal of efforts to end the war.
However, Israeli military officials have sought to counter that perception, promoting the view that the aircraft have merely been relocated to an undisclosed location pending further developments in the U.S.-Iran negotiations, which are expected to extend over the next 60 days.
Despite the diplomatic momentum, Israeli decision-makers have continued issuing warnings toward Lebanon and carrying out strikes in southern Lebanese villages. The moves have come amid concerns that any actions perceived as provocative could jeopardize the emerging U.S.-Iran agreement and leave Israel facing a future confrontation without American backing.
Against that backdrop, Israeli security sources have begun discussing what they describe as "the day after the war in Lebanon," a term previously used in relation to the Gaza Strip. At the center of those deliberations is a key question: how Israel should proceed in Lebanon following the conclusion of a U.S.-Iran agreement.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir urged the political leadership, despite heated debates during Tuesday's security cabinet meeting, to take practical steps and exert pressure on Washington to safeguard Israel's security interests.
According to Israeli discussions, those interests rest on three main principles: maintaining the buffer zone, also referred to as the "yellow zone," preserving Israel's freedom of military action inside Lebanon, and establishing an effective mechanism to disarm Hezbollah.
Those positions appear to diverge from statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
For now, Israeli officials are signaling that there will be no withdrawal from South Lebanon and no retreat from the approximately 10-kilometer security depth currently maintained by Israeli forces. Israeli assessments also suggest that any agreement between Washington and Tehran may prove fragile, with some officials warning that renewed hostilities could erupt within days or weeks.
Until then, the Israeli military is expected to continue preparing for the possibility of another round of conflict.
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