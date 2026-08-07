Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The explosion in Majdal Zoun, which killed and wounded Israeli soldiers, has deepened divisions in Israel, with tensions now extending beyond the military and political establishments to the country's political leadership.



The rift intensified after preliminary findings indicated the blast was caused by Israeli munitions.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz discussed the initial findings of the investigation, which concluded that Hezbollah had not violated the ceasefire and that the Israeli army's immediate strikes following the explosion had not been properly planned.



Netanyahu, who has faced growing criticism from Washington, where U.S. officials have urged Israel to reduce its attacks and threats against Lebanon, has reportedly clashed with Katz.



According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu sharply criticized Katz for blaming the army, saying troops had failed to follow orders to clear and demolish every building before entering it, as happened with the booby-trapped building in Majdal Zoun.



Under increasing U.S. pressure over the Lebanon front, the Israeli army has recommended maintaining its position against withdrawing from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.



It also urged the political leadership to reduce Israel's reliance on the United States.



The army says Hezbollah continues to plan attacks against Israel and considers explosive drones one of its main security concerns.



Katz said the biggest challenge is the absence of an effective way to counter such drones. A security official added that acquiring a commercial drone and fitting it with explosives is "as easy as kicking a ball," making the threat difficult to eliminate.