President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun departed Beirut for Washington on Saturday, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.



A Lebanese-American summit will be held at the White House, where President Aoun is also expected to meet with several U.S. officials to discuss developments in Lebanon and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and restore security and stability across the country, particularly in the south.



The talks will also address Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territories it occupies and the expansion of state authority over all Lebanese territory.