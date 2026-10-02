Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends

President Joseph Aoun told a delegation from the Deir Mimas municipality that the Lebanese state would continue to stand by residents of southern Lebanon, both those who have remained in their villages and those forcibly displaced, until the Israeli occupation ends.



Aoun described the residents’ steadfastness in their homes, villages, places of worship and livelihoods as an expression of faith in Lebanon and a “noble national message,” stressing that the presence of people in border villages constitutes the first line of defense for Lebanon’s sovereignty.



“Residents of the south, particularly those who have remained in their villages, are the guardians of the land,” Aoun said, stressing that the state would support and protect them and would not abandon “a single inch” of Lebanese territory.