Lebanon condemns Houthi drone attack on power facility in Medina

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a Houthi drone attack on an electricity distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which disrupted one of the transformers supplying power to the Prophet's Mosque.



In a statement, the ministry said the attack on vital civilian infrastructure represented a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. It also described the incident as an infringement on Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security and a threat to regional stability.



The ministry said Lebanon categorically rejects any targeting of Saudi territory or infrastructure and expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the kingdom in confronting anything that threatens its security and sovereignty.