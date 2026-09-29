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8.3 million refugees at risk due to 'severe' funding cuts: UN
World News
29-09-2026 | 00:53
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8.3 million refugees at risk due to 'severe' funding cuts: UN
Nearly 8.3 million refugees and other forcibly displaced people face losing vital assistance from UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency warned Tuesday, as protection services crumble due to "severe" funding cuts.
"UNHCR's ability to protect and assist refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and stateless people is being eroded by a sustained and worsening funding shortfall," the agency said, detailing how by the end of July it had only received 32 percent of the $8.5 billion needed this year to protect refugees.
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