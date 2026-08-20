Saudi ambassador tells LBCI at Masnaa crossing: ‘We always stand with Lebanon’

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahad Al-Dosari told LBCI Saudi Arabia continues to stand by Lebanon and support its efforts to restore full sovereignty over its territory.



Speaking to LBCI at the Masnaa border crossing, Al-Dosari said Saudi Arabia’s presence in Lebanon reflected its confidence in the country’s leadership.



“If there were no confidence, we would not be here today,” he said, praising President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the Lebanese government for their significant efforts, which he said were clearly evident.



“We always stand by Lebanon in restoring its sovereignty over all its territory, and we will always stand with Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” Al-Dosari added.