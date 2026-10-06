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IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
News Bulletin Reports
06-10-2026 | 12:50
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IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Global ports were asked to sum up IMEC, the corridor envisioned to connect India with the Middle East and Europe, in a single word.
The answers varied: connectivity, opportunity, integration, future, and trade.
Different words, but all pointing to the same idea: IMEC cannot work if each country operates on its own.
That message moved from words to a practical step in New Delhi with the signing of the IMEC Ports Club declaration, bringing ports involved in the project together within a common framework for cooperation.
The network is intended to support trade, energy and clean energy, as well as data cables and other areas of connectivity.
Notably, Lebanon is represented in the network not by one port, but by two: Beirut and Tripoli.
The question now is what this presence could mean for Lebanon.
However, the success of the corridor will depend not simply on the presence of ports, but on effective cooperation and connectivity between the participating countries.
The meeting in India marks the beginning of practical work among ports and countries, particularly at a time when the world is looking for alternative and new trade routes.
For Lebanon, its presence in the network has now become tangible. The challenge is to turn that presence into real opportunities on the ground, including investment, trade routes, and economic growth.
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