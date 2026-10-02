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Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
Lebanon News
02-10-2026 | 11:44
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Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace on Friday afternoon, where Salam briefed him on the results of his visits to New York and Washington and the positive talks he held with several U.S. and international officials on developments in Lebanon and the region.
Salam also briefed Aoun on his tour of the Nabatieh region earlier in the day and his meetings with officials and residents, which focused on the needs of local communities.
The two leaders also discussed steps needed to address economic and daily living concerns, as well as measures approved by the Cabinet during its meeting on Thursday.
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