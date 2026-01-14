US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

Fox News
reported on Wednesday that the U.S. State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon.
This decision aims to “crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge,” said the report.
According to a State Department memo obtained by Fox News Digital, it “directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.”
The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue “until the department conducts a reassessment of immigrant visa processing.”
The full list of countries includes: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.