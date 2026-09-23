News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
An attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor, Omani and Indian authorities said on Wednesday, with the latter condemning the ongoing attacks in the vital shipping lane.
"One Indian national tragically lost his life," an Indian foreign ministry statement said. Oman's Maritime Security Centre said the attack caused a fire in the engine room "and the death of one crew member," while 27 others were evacuated.
AFP
Middle East News
Attack
Strait of Hormuz
India
Oman
Next
Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-31
Iran state media says two killed in US attack on island in Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-08-31
Iran state media says two killed in US attack on island in Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Two dead after Monday attack on Saudi oil tanker in Hormuz: Shipping firm
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Two dead after Monday attack on Saudi oil tanker in Hormuz: Shipping firm
0
Middle East News
2026-07-30
Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Middle East News
2026-07-30
Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:49
Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
Middle East News
13:49
Golan part of Israel 'forever,' says Israeli defence minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
0
World News
12:12
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
World News
12:12
Rubio says Israel, region does not need W.Bank to become new 'crisis'
0
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-11
Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
Lebanon News
2026-09-11
Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
0
Middle East News
2026-07-03
UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
Middle East News
2026-07-03
UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector
0
World News
2026-03-09
NY explosives incident investigated as IS-inspired 'terrorism': Police
World News
2026-03-09
NY explosives incident investigated as IS-inspired 'terrorism': Police
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:31
Aoun: Terrorism has no sect or religion, every terrorist must face justice
Lebanon News
08:31
Aoun: Terrorism has no sect or religion, every terrorist must face justice
2
World News
05:38
Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs
World News
05:38
Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel prepares for multiple scenarios, warns of wider regional escalation from Iran to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:32
Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
Lebanon News
10:32
Aoun warns UNIFIL withdrawal without replacement would undermine regional stability
5
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
World News
10:42
Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President
6
Middle East News
04:03
Israel condemns Macron's UN remarks on West Bank
Middle East News
04:03
Israel condemns Macron's UN remarks on West Bank
7
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
Middle East News
10:20
UAE sanctions country's branches of Iran's Bank Melli
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Deadly stone attacks expose gaps in Beirut’s road surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Deadly stone attacks expose gaps in Beirut’s road surveillance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More