Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 13:02
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Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities
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Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel in Hormuz: Indian, Omani authorities

An attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor, Omani and Indian authorities said on Wednesday, with the latter condemning the ongoing attacks in the vital shipping lane.

"One Indian national tragically lost his life," an Indian foreign ministry statement said. Oman's Maritime Security Centre said the attack caused a fire in the engine room "and the death of one crew member," while 27 others were evacuated.

AFP

Middle East News

Attack

Strait of Hormuz

India

Oman

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