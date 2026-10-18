Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details

News Bulletin Reports
18-10-2026 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
Israel has redeployed its 36th and 91st divisions along the border with Lebanon, reinforcing them with additional units, including the Golani Brigade, following reports alleging that Hezbollah received approval from Iran to raise its level of alert.

The reports coincided with remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed a lack of confidence in the Lebanese army's and government's willingness to disarm Hezbollah.

Israeli security officials said there was no intelligence indicating an Iranian plan to target Israel ahead of the elections. However, they warned that Tehran was making efforts to create a regional security crisis that could draw the Israeli military into a confrontation.

As Israel continues its military preparations for a potential confrontation with Lebanon, Israeli officials insist that the decision to send a military delegation to participate in talks with the Lebanese army in Tampa, Florida, next Tuesday is largely a formality.

An Israeli political official said Israel would not make concessions on any demands related to implementing the framework plan.

The official also rejected potential Lebanese demands for an Israeli withdrawal, an end to military operations or the release of prisoners.

Israel continues to insist on Hezbollah's complete disarmament, placing responsibility for achieving that objective on the Lebanese military.

According to Israeli officials, U.S. pressure to convene the meeting is no coincidence.

The talks come about a month before the U.S. midterm elections, as the Trump administration focuses on Iran.

They also coincide with Israel's election period and efforts to avoid triggering a broader regional crisis.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

reinforces

Lebanon

border

tensions

Hezbollah

disarmament

upcoming

talks:

details

Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-02

Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-26

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-04

As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-08

Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-17

Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-16

Lebanon’s 1955 Israel boycott law: Why is the US raising it now?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Rubio’s call to Aoun raises stakes over Hezbollah explosives: Will Lebanon’s government act?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-30

Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested, interrogating flydubai co-pilot

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-16

Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's rejection of Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
2026-09-27

Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-29

Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

BDL sources: Raising withdrawal limits under consideration, reserves belong to depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Speaker Berri calls for UNIFIL to remain in Lebanon, urges international pressure on Israel to implement Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders remote working after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media

LBCI
World News
01:20

Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More