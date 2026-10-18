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Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details
News Bulletin Reports
18-10-2026 | 13:01
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Israel reinforces Lebanon border as tensions rise over Hezbollah disarmament and upcoming talks: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has redeployed its 36th and 91st divisions along the border with Lebanon, reinforcing them with additional units, including the Golani Brigade, following reports alleging that Hezbollah received approval from Iran to raise its level of alert.
The reports coincided with remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed a lack of confidence in the Lebanese army's and government's willingness to disarm Hezbollah.
Israeli security officials said there was no intelligence indicating an Iranian plan to target Israel ahead of the elections. However, they warned that Tehran was making efforts to create a regional security crisis that could draw the Israeli military into a confrontation.
As Israel continues its military preparations for a potential confrontation with Lebanon, Israeli officials insist that the decision to send a military delegation to participate in talks with the Lebanese army in Tampa, Florida, next Tuesday is largely a formality.
An Israeli political official said Israel would not make concessions on any demands related to implementing the framework plan.
The official also rejected potential Lebanese demands for an Israeli withdrawal, an end to military operations or the release of prisoners.
Israel continues to insist on Hezbollah's complete disarmament, placing responsibility for achieving that objective on the Lebanese military.
According to Israeli officials, U.S. pressure to convene the meeting is no coincidence.
The talks come about a month before the U.S. midterm elections, as the Trump administration focuses on Iran.
They also coincide with Israel's election period and efforts to avoid triggering a broader regional crisis.
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