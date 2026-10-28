From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

News Bulletin Reports
28-10-2026 | 14:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Four customers were hospitalized after dining at an upscale restaurant in downtown Beirut.

The cause was trichinellosis, according to information from the American University of Beirut Medical Center. The infection can result from eating raw or undercooked meat.

The Health Ministry launched an epidemiological investigation, seeking answers to key questions: Who ate what, where, and when did the symptoms appear?

By cross-referencing this information with test results and tracing suppliers, investigators identified the source of the infection.

Following reports on the case, the Beirut governor ordered the restaurant to be sealed with red wax for failing to meet public health, hygiene and safety standards and posing a threat to consumers.

But the investigation did not stop at the restaurant's doorstep.

The restaurant had been sourcing its meat from a warehouse in Beirut's Raoucheh area. Investigators uncovered another problem there.

According to the Beirut Municipality, the warehouse was operating without a license and failed to meet even the minimum health standards.

The facility was equipped to thaw frozen meat, cut it, and prepare it for distribution. Suspicions of fraud also emerged, including the mixing of fresh and imported meat without identifying the animal species from which the meat originated.

The governor also ordered the warehouse to be sealed with red wax. Since it supplied multiple restaurants, tracing the remaining meat supplies and determining where they had been distributed became essential.

The Health Ministry followed up on the case, but the public also needs to know more about trichinellosis.

What began as a meal at an upscale restaurant has led to a sealed warehouse and an ongoing investigation. The decor may look impressive in photos, but customers have the right to feel confident about the food they eat, not just enjoy the atmosphere.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Restaurant

LBCI Next
Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge
The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-17

Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-03

Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams

LBCI
World News
2026-10-09

Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-12

From Baalbek to Beirut's southern suburbs: Lebanon probes explosives shipment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26

The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26

Final hours before Israel votes: Deadlock looms, Arab turnout in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-25

Israel holds major military drill as election tensions rise over security and economic fears

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-28

Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-22

Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-26

Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Beirut airport without electricity since morning, urges EDL to restore power urgently

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Hezbollah chief calls Israeli election results a form of defeat, rejects disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

87% of votes counted in Israel election, 650,000 double-envelopes yet to be tallied

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Netanyahu or Eisenkot? Israel faces a political crossroads as five scenarios emerge

LBCI
Middle East News
04:02

Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More