Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery

World News
17-10-2026 | 06:01
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Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery
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Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo is expected to leave hospital on Saturday afternoon following surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said, after blood tests and chest imaging found him fit to return home.

He will lead prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims ⁠in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, his first public engagement since he went into hospital.

The 71-year-old has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday.



Reuters 
 

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