Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Two days of closed-door consultations at the United Nations Security Council focused on the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the future of the international presence in southern Lebanon following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.



The discussions ended without concrete results, remaining largely an exchange of ideas, with no final agreement announced on a force to replace UNIFIL.



Lebanon is particularly concerned about the transition period between the expiration of UNIFIL's mandate at the end of this year and the final withdrawal of its troops by the end of June 2027.



During that period, Lebanese officials hope UNIFIL personnel will continue monitoring activities and providing humanitarian assistance to residents in southern areas not occupied by Israel.



In his briefing to the Security Council, Jean Arnault, acting head of the Office of the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, highlighted a Lebanese consensus on the importance of extending UNIFIL's presence.



He also stressed the need to preserve Resolution 1701 as the legal basis for any future international arrangements in southern Lebanon.



Arnault conveyed Lebanese leaders' concerns about a potential security vacuum, particularly regarding the preservation of the Blue Line, the continuation of field coordination and liaison mechanisms between the Lebanese and Israeli armies, and ongoing monitoring and reporting activities in southern Lebanon.



While Lebanon wants Resolution 1701 to remain the legal foundation for future arrangements, Israel and the United States hold a different position.



Following earlier disagreements between France and the United States, the two countries have reportedly moved closer to a common approach.



France is expected to begin drafting a resolution on southern Lebanon next week, incorporating elements of Resolution 1701 into the trilateral framework agreement signed by Lebanon, Israel and the United States, an approach that would satisfy Washington.



However, negotiations over the proposed resolution could face further difficulties amid concerns about a potential veto at the Security Council.



For Lebanon, the challenge goes beyond identifying a replacement for UNIFIL.



Key questions remain over whether the new force would operate under a U.N. mandate, the scope of its authority, its legal framework and who would determine its operations.



Another central issue is whether the replacement would serve primarily as an international monitoring mechanism or become a security force with broader powers.