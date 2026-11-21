News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
21-11-2026 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Two days of closed-door consultations at the United Nations Security Council focused on the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the future of the international presence in southern Lebanon following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.
The discussions ended without concrete results, remaining largely an exchange of ideas, with no final agreement announced on a force to replace UNIFIL.
Lebanon is particularly concerned about the transition period between the expiration of UNIFIL's mandate at the end of this year and the final withdrawal of its troops by the end of June 2027.
During that period, Lebanese officials hope UNIFIL personnel will continue monitoring activities and providing humanitarian assistance to residents in southern areas not occupied by Israel.
In his briefing to the Security Council, Jean Arnault, acting head of the Office of the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, highlighted a Lebanese consensus on the importance of extending UNIFIL's presence.
He also stressed the need to preserve Resolution 1701 as the legal basis for any future international arrangements in southern Lebanon.
Arnault conveyed Lebanese leaders' concerns about a potential security vacuum, particularly regarding the preservation of the Blue Line, the continuation of field coordination and liaison mechanisms between the Lebanese and Israeli armies, and ongoing monitoring and reporting activities in southern Lebanon.
While Lebanon wants Resolution 1701 to remain the legal foundation for future arrangements, Israel and the United States hold a different position.
Following earlier disagreements between France and the United States, the two countries have reportedly moved closer to a common approach.
France is expected to begin drafting a resolution on southern Lebanon next week, incorporating elements of Resolution 1701 into the trilateral framework agreement signed by Lebanon, Israel and the United States, an approach that would satisfy Washington.
However, negotiations over the proposed resolution could face further difficulties amid concerns about a potential veto at the Security Council.
For Lebanon, the challenge goes beyond identifying a replacement for UNIFIL.
Key questions remain over whether the new force would operate under a U.N. mandate, the scope of its authority, its legal framework and who would determine its operations.
Another central issue is whether the replacement would serve primarily as an international monitoring mechanism or become a security force with broader powers.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
looms:
security
vacuum
southern
Lebanon?
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Lebanon wants new force to fill 'vacuum' when UN peacekeepers leave: President to AFP
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Lebanon wants new force to fill 'vacuum' when UN peacekeepers leave: President to AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-11
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-11
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-19
Who will fill the gap after UNIFIL? Lebanon and Israel remain divided
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
UNIFIL's successor: Washington's vision meets Lebanon's red lines
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
UNIFIL's successor: Washington's vision meets Lebanon's red lines
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-20
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-20
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-19
Netanyahu intensifies security consultations amid reports of possible Iran strike: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-19
Netanyahu intensifies security consultations amid reports of possible Iran strike: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
LBCI removes digital content featuring caricature of Hezbollah leader after judicial order
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
LBCI removes digital content featuring caricature of Hezbollah leader after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
2
Lebanon News
07:52
World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
Lebanon News
07:52
World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
3
World News
15:43
France's Macron slams Russia 'aggression' in Ukraine, Europe
World News
15:43
France's Macron slams Russia 'aggression' in Ukraine, Europe
4
Lebanon Economy
05:07
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
Lebanon Economy
05:07
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
5
Variety and Tech
14:42
Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
Variety and Tech
14:42
Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
6
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
8
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanese Civil Defense reaffirms commitment to protecting lives on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanese Civil Defense reaffirms commitment to protecting lives on Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More