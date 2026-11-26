Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A private-sector salary increase before the holidays appears unlikely. The current minimum wage stands at $313. The General Labor Union is willing to accept an increase to $475, while employers have proposed $400.



But the sticking point is not the amount itself. It is the link between wage increases and end-of-service indemnities. This issue prompted the General Labor Union to withdraw from Wednesday's meeting of the Index Committee.



To simplify matters, consider an employee who has worked for 20 years and earns a monthly salary of $300. Under a simplified calculation, their end-of-service indemnity would amount to $6,000.



If their salary increases to $400, the indemnity would rise to $8,000, as it is calculated based on the employee's last monthly salary multiplied by the number of years of service.



However, following the collapse of the Lebanese lira, the funds accumulated at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) lost most of their value. As a result, companies have been required to cover the shortfall, a financial burden they say they can no longer afford.



Employers have proposed increasing salaries without factoring the raises into NSSF contributions, instead paying the additional amounts separately. The General Labor Union, however, rejects this proposal.



Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar told LBCI that he is working with the International Labour Organization (ILO) on a plan to address the end-of-service indemnity issue in a way that is fair to all parties.



However, such a solution will take time, and he believes wage increases should not have to wait.



Haidar has therefore scheduled a final Index Committee meeting for Dec. 21, dedicated exclusively to wages. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the decision will fall to the Cabinet.



But can the government resolve such a complex issue in the few days remaining before the New Year?