Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Likud party’s conditions for Gadi Eisenkot do not appear likely to prevent him from presenting his government before the December 6 deadline, amid reports that the proposed coalition could include ultra-Orthodox parties and secure support from Arab lawmakers from outside the government.



The question remains whether Eisenkot will succeed in forming a government or continue negotiations with Likud until the last minute in an attempt to establish a national unity government, despite deep disagreements between the two sides.



The main sticking points include the identity of the next prime minister, the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks and arrangements for military conscription.



Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party and one of the strongest supporters of Arab participation in the government, has urged Eisenkot to end what he described as futile negotiations with Likud and move forward with presenting his government to the Knesset for approval.



Meanwhile, concern is growing within Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, over two developments.



The first is the United Torah Judaism party's expressed willingness to negotiate with Eisenkot. The second is the internal divisions within the Change bloc supporting him, as some of its members reject any power-sharing arrangement that would see Eisenkot and Netanyahu rotate as prime minister.



As efforts to form a government continue to encounter obstacles, Netanyahu is seeking to capitalize on the situation by pushing toward a possible strike on Iran, an option increasingly being discussed as imminent, with reports indicating that the Israeli military is preparing for such an operation.



Preparations for a potential new war come alongside figures released by Israel's Defense Ministry concerning the impact of Tel Aviv's military campaigns across multiple fronts.



According to the figures, 92,000 soldiers are currently receiving treatment through the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department, with one-third having been admitted since the start of the war. Many of them are in serious condition.



This comes as the Israeli military is facing a shortage of at least 10,000 soldiers needed to serve across all active fronts, adding to the mounting pressure on its military capabilities as the prospect of further escalation grows.