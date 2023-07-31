News
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
2023-07-31 | 01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
The Lebanese diaspora in various countries worldwide has been a lifeline for Lebanon's economy, preventing it from collapsing into a real tragedy and inevitable misery in a drowning nation.
With an active role in supporting the residents of the homeland and contributing over 37.8 percent to the contracting gross domestic product, according to the United Nations Development Program's estimates for 2022.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
The income generated by the returning expatriates during the summer vacation formed a genuine lifeline that saved the Lebanese lira from immense pressures, maintaining its exchange rate at just below LBP 92,000 against the US dollar, compared to the previous peak of LBP 140,000.
Financial experts estimate the daily foreign exchange transactions of expatriates and tourists in Lebanon to amount to around $100 million. By the end of the summer season, this figure might exceed $3 billion.
According to the World Bank, this sum adds to the yearly remittances from the Lebanese diaspora, which surpasses $6.7 billion.
Lebanon holds the top position in the Arab world regarding the size of its population receiving external remittances from expatriates. At the same time, the UNDP ranks it third among Arab countries regarding the value of these remittances.
The conferences organized by Lebanese diaspora activists in Lebanon during this summer provided some hope for the Lebanese people after experiencing four years of despair due to the compounded effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of politicians to find solutions to national challenges, resulting in a profound collapse.
However, the resounding political failure of the ruling class in Lebanon has left the beautiful nation on the brink of destruction. The stubbornness of some influential parliamentary forces, including newly formed ones, may deprive Lebanon of the essential elements necessary for its survival as a state. The growing divisions among various parties have left a presidential vacuum for over ten months.
Constitutional, military, financial, administrative, and judicial institutions operate on a provisional or caretaker basis, teetering on the edge of a terrifying void.
The Lebanese diaspora represents a significant financial, political, and economic force for Lebanon, elevating the country's name proudly among expatriates.
In contrast, certain politicians' obstructive agendas and oppressive practices have tarnished the nation's reputation, placing it at the bottom of the global rankings.
