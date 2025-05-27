Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response

27-05-2025 | 08:07
Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response
2min
Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response

For the second consecutive day, a fire broke out in the scientific zone of the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, consuming large areas of vegetation and threatening one of Lebanon's most important coastal ecosystems.

Firefighting units from the Lebanese Civil Defense, along with teams from the Risala Association for Health and Emergency Services, the Islamic Health Authority, and the Tyre Municipality, rushed to the scene and worked to contain and extinguish the flames despite strong winds.

Dr. Ali Badreddine, director of the reserve, said the cause of the fire remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He extended deep gratitude to all the teams involved in extinguishing the blaze and praised their coordinated efforts in protecting the natural environment.

The Tyre Coast Nature Reserve is one of Lebanon's most vital environmental sites, known for its rich biodiversity and sensitive coastal habitats, making its protection a national ecological priority.

