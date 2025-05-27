Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa

27-05-2025 | 04:43
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
0min
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa

At the Arab Media Summit, Culture Minister Ghassan Salame emphasized that Lebanon is no longer the sole focus of reconstruction efforts; instead, the entire Near East is in urgent need of rebuilding.

He stressed the importance of cooperation rather than competition among countries seeking foreign aid, highlighting that the recovery of Syria and Gaza directly benefits Lebanon and vice versa.

