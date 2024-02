Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was formally welcomed back with official ceremonies as he entered the Grand Serail. He met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who welcomed him in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makie.At the Beit al Wasat, Hariri met with figures from the Future Movement.According to " Al Akhbar " newspaper, Hariri's second stop will be at Dar Al-Fatwa to meet with the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan, and he will also visit the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.Sources from the Maronite Patriarchate confirmed that "a LebaneseForces delegation will visit Hariri at his home." As for the Free Patriotic Movement, its sources responded to questions about a possible visit by saying, "It is not known yet," but it is expected that MPs from the movement will visit him individually.Al Akhbar also learned that "Hariri's agenda includes diplomatic meetings with Arab and foreign ambassadors who requested to meet with him."Insiders revealed that "the political talk accompanying his visit is exaggerated." They disclosed that "Hariri has informed his team that he will leave and not stay in the country," despite "his group's insistence on marketing the idea that foreign countries are negotiating his return, but he stipulates that there must be a roadmap."They added that "the political horizon for the Lebanese crisis is still closed, and there is no reserved place for Hariri yet, as long as Saudi Arabia has not changed its mind."They considered that "the visit will only confirm that his absence from the scene has not affected his popularity and is a gauge of the extent of the response to him if circumstances allow for a major return." The Future Movement is using this visit and the surrounding circumstances to renew allegiance, which "may require reserving a position for it in any future settlements in the region."