News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
2024-02-13 | 01:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was formally welcomed back with official ceremonies as he entered the Grand Serail. He met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who welcomed him in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makie.
At the Beit al Wasat, Hariri met with figures from the Future Movement.
According to "
Al Akhbar
" newspaper, Hariri's second stop will be at Dar Al-Fatwa to meet with the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan, and he will also visit the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.
Sources from the Maronite Patriarchate confirmed that "a LebaneseForces delegation will visit Hariri at his home." As for the Free Patriotic Movement, its sources responded to questions about a possible visit by saying, "It is not known yet," but it is expected that MPs from the movement will visit him individually.
Al Akhbar also learned that "Hariri's agenda includes diplomatic meetings with Arab and foreign ambassadors who requested to meet with him."
Insiders revealed that "the political talk accompanying his visit is exaggerated." They disclosed that "Hariri has informed his team that he will leave and not stay in the country," despite "his group's insistence on marketing the idea that foreign countries are negotiating his return, but he stipulates that there must be a roadmap."
They added that "the political horizon for the Lebanese crisis is still closed, and there is no reserved place for Hariri yet, as long as Saudi Arabia has not changed its mind."
They considered that "the visit will only confirm that his absence from the scene has not affected his popularity and is a gauge of the extent of the response to him if circumstances allow for a major return." The Future Movement is using this visit and the surrounding circumstances to renew allegiance, which "may require reserving a position for it in any future settlements in the region."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Saad Hariri
Beirut
Visitor
Saudi Arabia
Pardon
Next
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:22
OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline
Middle East News
04:22
OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline
0
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
0
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Saudi Arabia sends $250 million in aid to Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-11
Saudi Arabia sends $250 million in aid to Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
Press Highlights
2024-02-12
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Army Commander Receives Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Army Commander Receives Sleiman Frangieh
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas calls for general mobilization in Arab and Islamic world in solidarity with Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More