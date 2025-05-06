Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha

06-05-2025 | 05:01
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a letter from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered by Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The letter included an official invitation for President Aoun to participate in the Second World Summit on Social Development, scheduled to take place in Doha this November.

Lebanon News

Qatar

Invitation

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Second World Summit

Social Development

Doha

