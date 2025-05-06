News
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha
Lebanon News
06-05-2025 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a letter from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered by Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.
The letter included an official invitation for President Aoun to participate in the Second World Summit on Social Development, scheduled to take place in Doha this November.
Lebanon News
Qatar
Invitation
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Second World Summit
Social Development
Doha
Next
French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice
Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
Our visitors readings
Videos
