Di Maria announces his international retirement after Copa America 2024
Sports News
2023-11-23 | 14:41
Di Maria announces his international retirement after Copa America 2024
On Thursday, Argentinian footballer Angel Di Maria declared that he will retire from international football after the conclusion of the "Copa America" tournament scheduled for the summer of 2024 in the United States.
Di Maria shared his decision on Instagram, expressing, "With all the pain in my soul and the lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career."
The Copa America competition, where the Argentine national team holds its title, is set to take place between June 20 and July 14, with the participation of 10 teams from South America and six from North America.
The 35-year-old player, currently playing for Benfica in Portugal and having previously played for Real Madrid in Spain, Manchester United in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Juventus in Italy, added, "This will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt."
Di Maria's farewell comes after his recent participation in the World Cup 2026 qualifying match, where Argentina secured a 1-0 victory against Brazil last Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.
AFP
Sports News
Angel Di Maria
International
Retirement
Copa America
Argentina
Messi and Ronaldo meet in a friendly tournament in Riyadh
Previous
