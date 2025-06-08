Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria

08-06-2025 | 05:16
Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria
Israeli military says it struck Hamas member in southern Syria

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it struck a member of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Syria's Mazraat Beit Jin, days after Israel carried out its first airstrikes in the country in nearly a month.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the strike.

Israel said on Tuesday it hit weapons belonging to the government in retaliation for the firing of two projectiles towards Israel for the first time under the country's new leadership. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa accountable.


Reuters
 

