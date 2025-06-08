News
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

Lebanon News

08-06-2025 | 13:53
Lebanon News
08-06-2025 | 13:53
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings
A military source told LBCI that the Lebanese Army had completed its inspection operations in the Mrayjeh area in Beirut's southern suburbs without finding anything suspicious. The army has since left the site, which had previously been targeted several months ago during the war.
